Haley Bennett Reportedly Expecting First Child With Director Joe Wright

Haley Bennett and boyfriend Joe Wright are reportedly expecting their first child!

The 30-year-old The Girl on the Train and the 46-year-old Darkest Hour director are set to welcome a baby this winter, according to Page Six.

“They’re expecting a baby this winter,” said source explained, adding that Haley is about six months along.

Haley and Joe reportedly began dating at the beginning of this year.

The couple went public with their relationship last month, when Haley shared a photo of the pair kissing, captioned, “Cling to me, Joe, my bliss.”

Congratulations Haley and Joe!