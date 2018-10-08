iHeartRadio Music Festival 2018 Performers Lineup - See the Celeb Guest List!

Night two of the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival continues tonight and we have the full list of performers expected to take the stage during the show.

If you don’t know, the festival actually took place a few weeks back in September live in Las Vegas, and everything was recorded to air live tonight.

So many famous faces took the stage to perform hits for the packed crowd.

Be sure to tune into The CW tonight at 8pm ET to catch the lineup of performers set to take the stage.

Click inside to see the full list of performers set to take the stage at the music festival tonight…

PERFORMERS

Panic! at the Disco

Mariah Carey

Imagine Dragons

Jason Aldean

Kelly Clarkson

Jack White

Carrie Underwood

Justin Timberlake and Shawn Mendes

Fleetwood Mac

Rae Sremmurd

Kygo with guest Miguel