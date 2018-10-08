iHeartRadio Music Festival 2018 Performers Lineup - See the Celeb Guest List!
Night two of the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival continues tonight and we have the full list of performers expected to take the stage during the show.
If you don’t know, the festival actually took place a few weeks back in September live in Las Vegas, and everything was recorded to air live tonight.
So many famous faces took the stage to perform hits for the packed crowd.
Be sure to tune into The CW tonight at 8pm ET
Click inside to see the full list of performers set to take the stage at the music festival tonight…
PERFORMERS
Panic! at the Disco
Mariah Carey
Imagine Dragons
Jason Aldean
Kelly Clarkson
Jack White
Carrie Underwood
Justin Timberlake and Shawn Mendes
Fleetwood Mac
Rae Sremmurd
Kygo with guest Miguel