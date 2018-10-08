Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Not Pregnant with Chris Martin's Baby Amid Reports of a Gender Reveal Party

Ben Affleck Vacations with Shauna Sexton After Completing Rehab Stay - See the Photos!

Princess Eugenie's Wedding Guest List: Which Celebrities Will Attend This Weekend's Royal Wedding?

Mon, 08 October 2018 at 4:00 pm

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2018 Performers Lineup - See the Celeb Guest List!

Night two of the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival continues tonight and we have the full list of performers expected to take the stage during the show.

If you don’t know, the festival actually took place a few weeks back in September live in Las Vegas, and everything was recorded to air live tonight.

So many famous faces took the stage to perform hits for the packed crowd.

Be sure to tune into The CW tonight at 8pm ET to catch the lineup of performers set to take the stage.

Click inside to see the full list of performers set to take the stage at the music festival tonight…

PERFORMERS

Panic! at the Disco
Mariah Carey
Imagine Dragons
Jason Aldean
Kelly Clarkson
Jack White
Carrie Underwood
Justin Timberlake and Shawn Mendes
Fleetwood Mac
Rae Sremmurd
Kygo with guest Miguel
Photos: Getty
