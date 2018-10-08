Top Stories
Mon, 08 October 2018 at 4:22 pm

James Franco & Girlfriend Isabel Pakzad Attend Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights!

James Franco & Girlfriend Isabel Pakzad Attend Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights!

James Franco and Isabel Pakzad are having a spooky good time together!

The 40-year-old actor/director and his 25-year-old girlfriend were both in attendance for Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights on Friday and Saturday (October 5-6) in Hollywood, Calif.

Bebe Rexha hung out with some ghoulish new pals at the event, while Raven’s Home star Navia Robinson also screamed her way through the scary spectacle and Sharp Objects actress Sydney Sweeney also celebrated during the night.

Jamie Foxx and his 9-year-old daughter Annalise, Scott Haze, Adam Devine, Chloe Bridges, Michael Gandolfini, Chris Bauer, Julia Garner and Mark Foster also enjoyed the eerie evening.
Photos: Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
