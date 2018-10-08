Top Stories
Riverdale's Camila Mendes & Charles Melton Are Dating!

Ben Affleck Vacations with Shauna Sexton After Completing Rehab Stay - See the Photos!

Princess Eugenie's Wedding Guest List: Which Celebrities Will Attend This Weekend's Royal Wedding?

Mon, 08 October 2018 at 1:26 pm

Jamie Chung & 'The Gifted' Cast Give Inside Look at Season 2 at Comic Con!

Jamie Chung & 'The Gifted' Cast Give Inside Look at Season 2 at Comic Con!

Jamie Chung happily strikes a pose with her co-stars while attending their The Gifted panel as part of 2018 New York Comic Con at the Jacobs Javits Center on Sunday (October 7) in New York City.

The 35-year-old actress joined cast mates Coby Bell, Sean Teale, Amy Acker, Grace Byers, Emma Dumont and showrunner Matt Nick on stage to offer fans an inside look at season two, which is currently airing on Fox.

“The two biggest things this year are… there have been some turmoil in the news lately. Something about a divided country. The world of the X-Men is something that reflects a lot of the things that are going on in our world,” Matt explained. “We really wanted to use the show as a window onto what’s going on in our world right now. One of the really exciting things years is to see the rise of a divided country. We’re going to deal with the rise of the Purifiers.”

“The other big thing that’s been fun this year is doing deep dives into our characters,” Matt continued. “We’re going to meet young Polaris this year. We’re going to see the history of the Frosts, or the Stepford Cuckoos. We get to see the background and where the people are coming from for everyone on stage… Really focusing on the characters and what they want and who they are.”

FYI: Jamie is wearing a Milly dress.
