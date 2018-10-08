Top Stories
Jane Fonda Hosts GCAPP's EmPower Party Gala 2018!

Jane Fonda strikes a pose while attending The 2018 Georgia Campaign For Adolescent Power & Potential (GCAPP) EmPower Party on Thursday (October 4) at The Fairmont in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 80-year-old actress hosted a compelling conversation with young leaders who are leading the way to a future of promise. Other guests in attendance included Ted Turner, Bianca Lawson, and GCAPP President & CEO Ronald McNeill.

The two-day event brought together the Atlanta community to raise awareness of GCAPP’s mission to improve the overall health and well-being of young people in Georgia. Three young men and women were honored for their inspiring work as role models for today’s adolescents: Kayla Hutcherson received the Dare to Empower Award; Natasha Ellis received the Dare to Empower Award; and Chelsea Webb received the Star Award.

“The older I get, the more grateful I am,” Jane said in a statement. “I launched this organization to focus on adolescents. Too often this period of development falls through the cracks. The decisions made during the adolescent years can determine what happens later in life, and I’m so glad this is what we focus on. Young people are not at risk. They’re at promise.”
Credit: Rick Diamond, Paras Griffin; Photos: Getty Images for GCAPP, WireImage
