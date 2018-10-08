Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Casually Walks Through NYC Subway in Full Clown Makeup as Police Run By
The Joker standalone film is continuing to film in New York City!
Joaquin Phoenix was seen in his full costume and makeup while filming a scene in a Brooklyn, New York subway on Sunday afternoon (October 7).
While filming, the Joker appeared to evade police officers, who ran in the opposite direction. The Joker casually smoked a cigarette as he walked the other way.
