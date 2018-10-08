Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Casually Walks Through NYC Subway in Full Clown Makeup as Police Run By

Top Stories
Mon, 08 October 2018 at 9:19 am

The Joker standalone film is continuing to film in New York City!

Joaquin Phoenix was seen in his full costume and makeup while filming a scene in a Brooklyn, New York subway on Sunday afternoon (October 7).

While filming, the Joker appeared to evade police officers, who ran in the opposite direction. The Joker casually smoked a cigarette as he walked the other way.

Check out all the photos from the set on Sunday in New York City…
    Heath Ledger’s Joker is a hard act to follow but I can’t wait to see Joaquin’s portrayal. He’s one of my favorite actors.