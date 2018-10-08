Jodie Foster Brings 'Be Natural' Documentary To New York Film Festival 2018!

Jodie Foster flashes a smile while speaking onstage during the 2018 New York Film Festival screening of Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché held at The Film Society of Lincoln Center, Walter Reade Theatre on Sunday (October 7) in New York City.

The 55-year-old actress and director was joined at the event by the film’s director Pamela B. Green, as well as moderator Lesli Klainberg.

The documentary tells the story of Alice Guy-Blaché, the first female film director. She made her first film in 1896 at age 23 and went on to write, direct, or produce more than 1,000 films. It’s narrated by Jodie – Watch the trailer below!



‘Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché’