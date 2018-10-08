Jonah Hill Premieres Directorial Debut 'Mid90s' at New York Film Festival - Watch Trailer!

Jonah Hill suits up as he hits the red carpet with Katherine Waterston and Lucas Hedges at the premiere of his directorial debut Mid90s held during the 2018 New York Film Festival at Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center on Sunday (October 7) in New York City.

The 34-year-old actor and director was also joined by the rest of the cast Ryder McLaughlin, Alexa Demie, Sunny Suljic, Na-kel Smithc, Gio Galicia and Olan Prenatt.

The film follows Stevie (Suljic), a 13-year-old boy in 1990s-era LA, who spends his summer navigating between his troubled home life with his emotionally and physically abusive older brother (Lucas), and a group of new friends that he meets at a Motor Avenue skate shop.

Mid90s will hit select theaters on October 19 – Watch the trailer below!



Mid90s | Official Trailer 2 HD | A24