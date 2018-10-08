Top Stories
Mon, 08 October 2018 at 11:46 am

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Steps Out for National Breast Cancer Coalition's Les Girls Cabaret

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Steps Out for National Breast Cancer Coalition's Les Girls Cabaret

Julia Louis-Dreyfus flashes a smile on the red carpet while attending the National Breast Cancer Coalition’s 2018 Les Girls Cabaret at the Avalon Hollywood on Sunday (October 7) in Los Angeles.

The 57-year-old Veep star was joined by Bethany Joy Lenz, Sharon Lawrence, Brad Goreski, Chris Mann, Garrett Clayton, Kate Flannery and Lea Thompson at the annual cabaret benefiting the National Breast Cancer Coalition Fund.

Julia hit the stage at the event to present the Les Girls Cabaret award to Armando Giuliano, M.D.

Julia completed the last day of chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer in January.
