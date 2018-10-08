Kim Kardashian Slams Sisters Kourtney & Khloe Kardashians Outfits in Japan: 'I'm So Disgusted'

Kim Kardashian did not care for sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian‘s outfits in Japan.

The 37-year-old reality star opened up on the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Sunday (October 7).

During the episode, Kim heads to Japan for a campaign photo shoot – and her sisters came along.

“I can’t even eat dinner because I’m so disgusted with my sisters’ crazy outfits that completely don’t go with my look. Like, I can’t take it,” she said.

“My sisters look so crazy. It’s actually embarrassing. Kourtney with the Japanese-inspired outfit, and Khloe is wearing silver sequins, turquoise eyeshadow, huge chandelier earrings — they’re just like, completely clashing and making my outfit look really bad and they’re ruining everything. I need the Yeezy collection to be debuted and not all this crazy distraction in the background,” she went on to say.

She told them they looked like “f—ing clowns.”

“I’m not kidding. This is not like, a tourist thing where it’s Halloween, dress up like a f—ing Japanese geisha, unless we’re at a geisha house. I just think you’ve got to like, chill. Like, you can be cooler. I’m not telling you guys who to be and what to wear or anything, but I’m telling you who to be and what to wear. It could be time for a fashion overhaul, so that you stay young and relevant.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!