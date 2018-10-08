Kourtney Kardashian Gets Some Work Done After Lunch Date With Luka Sabbat & Kendall Jenner!

Kourtney Kardashian looked chic in a sheer shirt while leaving the studio!

The 39-year-old reality star was spotted heading out of a building after taping for Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Monday (October 8) in Los Angeles.

Over the weekend, Kourtney was spotted spending more time with rumored love interest Luka Sabbat!

The duo were joined by Kourt‘s sister Kendall Jenner as well as Anwar Hadid and Fai Khadra as they got lunch together.

While Kourtney and Luka haven’t said anything publicly about their relationship, the duo have been spotted attending church, going shopping and getting dinner.