Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Not Pregnant with Chris Martin's Baby Amid Reports of a Gender Reveal Party

Dakota Johnson Not Pregnant with Chris Martin's Baby Amid Reports of a Gender Reveal Party

Ben Affleck Vacations with Shauna Sexton After Completing Rehab Stay - See the Photos!

Ben Affleck Vacations with Shauna Sexton After Completing Rehab Stay - See the Photos!

Princess Eugenie's Wedding Guest List: Which Celebrities Will Attend This Weekend's Royal Wedding?

Princess Eugenie's Wedding Guest List: Which Celebrities Will Attend This Weekend's Royal Wedding?

Mon, 08 October 2018 at 9:25 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Some Work Done After Lunch Date With Luka Sabbat & Kendall Jenner!

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Some Work Done After Lunch Date With Luka Sabbat & Kendall Jenner!

Kourtney Kardashian looked chic in a sheer shirt while leaving the studio!

The 39-year-old reality star was spotted heading out of a building after taping for Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Monday (October 8) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

Over the weekend, Kourtney was spotted spending more time with rumored love interest Luka Sabbat!

The duo were joined by Kourt‘s sister Kendall Jenner as well as Anwar Hadid and Fai Khadra as they got lunch together.

While Kourtney and Luka haven’t said anything publicly about their relationship, the duo have been spotted attending church, going shopping and getting dinner.
Just Jared on Facebook
kourtney kardashian heads out of the studio in la 01
kourtney kardashian heads out of the studio in la 02
kourtney kardashian heads out of the studio in la 03
kourtney kardashian heads out of the studio in la 04
kourtney kardashian heads out of the studio in la 05
kourtney kardashian heads out of the studio in la 06
kourtney kardashian heads out of the studio in la 07

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Kourtney Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino gets support from Jersey Shore cast mates after his sentencing - TMZ
  • Sophie Turner reveals what she took from the Game of Thrones set - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter has a lot to say about John Cena's new hairstyle - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Laura Marano reveals what inspires her music - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Beckinsale isn't moving in with her 23-year-old boyfriend - Gossip Cop