Kourtney Kardashian Hangs With Rumored Love Interest Luka Sabbat & Kendall Jenner!

Kourtney Kardashian is hanging out once again with Luka Sabbat!

The 39-year-old reality star and the 20-year-old model were spotted spending time together at Nobu alongside Kourtney‘s sister Kendall Jenner on Sunday (October 7) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

Rumors that Kourtney and Luka are dating have been swirling recently after they were spotted attending church and getting dinner together. They’ve also been seen out shopping together at Rick Owens earlier in October.

Kourtney and ex Scott Disick recently had a tense talk about raising their children on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.