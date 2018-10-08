Kylie Jenner Reveals She Wants to Have Another Girl!

Kylie Jenner is already thinking about baby number two!

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star revealed her thoughts during a Snapchat Q&A with Jordyn Woods.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kylie Jenner

“I want another baby, but when is the question, and I’m definitely not ready right this second…when I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys,” she revealed to her fans.

She also revealed she was thinking of baby names already!

“I haven’t found anything I love love, but I definitely want another girl, hopefully. And I want her to have a feminine name.”