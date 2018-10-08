Laverne Cox & Rosario Dawson Are 'Women Who Dare' in Harper's Bazaar

Laverne Cox and Rosario Dawson pose together in a photo from the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar, on newsstands October 23rd.

The two actresses were also joined in the issue’s Women Who Dare feature by Jane Fonda, Patrisse Khan-Cullors, Gabrielle Giffords and Edna Chavez.

Here’s what they had to share with the mag:

Rosario on the current political climate: “I keep saying with this generation of Yelping, we just want to Yelp the government. It needs a reboot. I find it really interesting when I talk to folks who are not as alarmed as I am about what’s going on, because there’s something they’re liking—that the messiness might mean something good because it’s different and we’ve been doing the same thing for so long and even under a black president we still needed to prove black lives matter. So [they think] maybe what this person’s doing, what 45 is doing, could actually be helpful. It’s like no, how do you normalize separating families?…I can’t imagine what those children…it’s frightening.”

Laverne on women’s rights over their own bodies: “Obviously I can’t get pregnant so it’s not a personal issue for me, but the folks I know who’ve had abortions it was not an easy decision for them. It was one of the worst days of their lives. And it’s not an easy decision but it’s not for me to tell her that she should or shouldn’t. There’s not ever a conversation about the woman who has to carry the child. There’s not a conversation about the child once the child gets here. How do we have those conversations? I’m not sure, I’m really not…I want to be able to come to a space where we can coexist, but also so that people can have rights over their own bodies. As a trans woman, it’s the most sacred thing for me to be able to do exactly what I need to do with my body because this is my body and everybody should be able to have that right.”

