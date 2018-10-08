Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian Hangs With Rumored Love Interest Luka Sabbat & Kendall Jenner!

Kim Kardashian Slams Sisters Kourtney & Khloe Kardashians Outfits in Japan: 'I'm So Disgusted'

Taylor Kinney Reacts to Ex Fiance Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born'

Mon, 08 October 2018 at 5:00 am

Lena Dunham Makes a Fashionable Exit Out of Los Angeles!

Lena Dunham Makes a Fashionable Exit Out of Los Angeles!

Lena Dunham is heading out of town!

The 32-year-old Girls star was seen grabbing a coffee from Alfred’s before jetting out of town on Saturday (October 6) at LAX airport in Los Angeles.

Lena looked chic as she flashed a peace sign to the cameras before making her way through the airport and out of the city.

Lena recently stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live and took the opportunity to explain why she lifted her dress in front of Brad Pitt and Margaret Qualley on set of their upcoming movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. See what she said!
