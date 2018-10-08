Lil Wayne Makes History as First Artist to Debut Two Songs Simultaneously in Top 5 of Billboard Hot 100!

Lil Wayne is making history!

The Tha Carter V rapper is the first artist in history to debut two songs in the Hot 100′s top five simultaneously as of Monday (October 8), according to the official chart company.

His tracks “Mona Lisa,” featuring Kendrick Lamar, debuted at No. 2 and “Don’t Cry,” featuring XXXTentacion, debuted at No. 5 in the past week.

He, along with Drake, is also now one of only two artists to debut four songs in the top 10 in a single week: “Uproar” enters at No. 7 and “Let It Fly,” featuring Travis Scott, debuted at No. 10.

22 tracks from Tha Carter V entered the Hot 100, tying Drake for having 22 songs simultaneously on the Hot 100.

See the full Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 below!

1. Maroon 5 & Cardi B, “Girls Like You”

2. Lil Wayne, “Mona Lisa (feat. Kendrick Lamar)”

3. Juice WRLD, “Lucid Dreams”

4. Post Malone, “Better Now”

5. Lil Wayne, “Don’t Cry (feat. XXXTENTACION)”

6. Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”

7. Lil Wayne, “Uproar”

8. 5 Seconds of Summer, “Youngblood”

9. Drake, “In My Feelings”

10. Lil Wayne, “Let It Fly (feat. Travis Scott)”