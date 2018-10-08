Lily-Rose Depp Brings 'A Faithful Man' to New York Film Festival 2018!
Lily-Rose Depp looks ravishing on the red carpet at the screening of A Faithful Man at Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center on Sunday (October 7) during the 2018 New York Film Festival in New York City.
Director Louis Garrel also stars in the movie, as well as Laetitia Casta.
The movie is about a couple’s relationship, which becomes complicated when she leaves him for his best friend, and returns after he dies.
The movie first premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.