Mon, 08 October 2018 at 11:27 am
'Look What I Found' Music Video From 'A Star Is Born' - Watch Now!
Lady Gaga sounds amazing belting out the song “Look What I Found” from A Star Is Born in the newly released music video.
The music video features footage from the film, which was released in theaters this past weekend. Lady Gaga sings the song for the smash hit movie.
If you missed it, you can listen to the entire A Star Is Born soundtrack right here.
Watch the brand new music video below, and be sure to check out A Star Is Born, in theaters now!
Photos: Warner Bros
