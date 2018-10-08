Top Stories
Riverdale's Camila Mendes &amp; Charles Melton Are Dating!

Ben Affleck Vacations with Shauna Sexton After Completing Rehab Stay - See the Photos!

Princess Eugenie's Wedding Guest List: Which Celebrities Will Attend This Weekend's Royal Wedding?

Mon, 08 October 2018 at 11:47 am

MIT Professor Neri Oxman, Once Linked to Brad Pitt, Denies Dating Rumors

Neri Oxman is an accomplished professor of media arts and sciences at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Media Lab, but her name was recently splashed across headlines this year for being romantically linked to actor Brad Pitt.

The 54-year-old actor reportedly met the 42-year-old professor at the Media Lab, but, in a New York Times profile, she’s “emphatically” denying any dating rumors. She added that she’s currently dating hedge fund manager William A. Ackman.

She did add that she would love to collaborate with Brad at some point, and when asked about the actor, she described him “as the last of the Mohicans in post-Netflix Hollywood. He brings together the timely and the timeless,” she said, “which is what cinema is all about.”
Photos: Getty
  • Beedyq

    She was profiled in the NYT as she and others won distinguished awards…

    Cooper Hewitt Announces Winners of 2018 National Design Awards
    ………………………..
    Interaction Design: Neri Oxman

    Neri Oxman is an architect, designer, inventor, and professor at MIT, where she is the founding director of The Mediated Matter Group. The group combines commissioned work with scientific research exploring ways in which digital design and production techniques can enhance the relationship between built and natural environments, operating at the intersection of computational design, robotic fabrication, materials engineering and synthetic biology. Oxman coined the term “Material Ecology” to describe the study, design, and digital fabrication of buildings, products, and systems that integrate environmentally aware, computational, form-generating processes and digital production.

    https://interiordesign.net/articles/14912-cooper-hewitt-announces-winners-of-2018-national-design-awards/