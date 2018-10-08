Top Stories
Riverdale's Camila Mendes &amp; Charles Melton Are Dating!

Riverdale's Camila Mendes & Charles Melton Are Dating!

Ben Affleck Vacations with Shauna Sexton After Completing Rehab Stay - See the Photos!

Ben Affleck Vacations with Shauna Sexton After Completing Rehab Stay - See the Photos!

Princess Eugenie's Wedding Guest List: Which Celebrities Will Attend This Weekend's Royal Wedding?

Princess Eugenie's Wedding Guest List: Which Celebrities Will Attend This Weekend's Royal Wedding?

Mon, 08 October 2018 at 12:57 pm

NCT 127: 'Regular' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

NCT 127: 'Regular' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

NCT 127 just debuted their hot new English-language song called “Regular,” which you can listen to right here!

The popular K-Pop boy band debuted the track on Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio on Monday (October 8) with Zane Lowe.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of NCT 127

During the premiere, the boys also called DJ Khaled on FaceTime, who said he’s “honored” that they want to collaborate – and he wants to make it happen!

“Even for us English speakers, it was hard, because we were already used to recording in Korean and everything. But we’ve realized that we wanted to focus on spreading our music to the world. And so, we needed an English version of the song, and we wanted our international fans to listen to it, as well. We thought that, as we were recording. So we also had to think of the vibe, as well, because it’s different from Korean. We wanted to deliver that the best way we could,” they explained during the interview.

Listen to “Regular” below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Apple Music's Beats 1
Posted to: Music, NCT 127

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino gets support from Jersey Shore cast mates after his sentencing - TMZ
  • Sophie Turner reveals what she took from the Game of Thrones set - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter has a lot to say about John Cena's new hairstyle - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Laura Marano reveals what inspires her music - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Beckinsale isn't moving in with her 23-year-old boyfriend - Gossip Cop