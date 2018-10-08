Top Stories
Mon, 08 October 2018 at 3:14 pm

Nick Jonas & Darren Criss Perform at Elsie Fest 2018!

Nick Jonas & Darren Criss Perform at Elsie Fest 2018!

Nick Jonas and Darren Criss are performing together!

The two superstars hit the stage together during the 2018 Elsie Fest in Central Park at the Summerstage on Sunday (October 7) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Jonas

Elsie Fest, founded by Darren, is NYC’s first music festival featuring stars and songs of the stage and screen.

Nick and Darren sang “Brotherhood of Man” together from How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Rufus Wainwright, Zachary Levi, Matthew Morrison, Jodi Benson, Grant Gustin, Will Roland, Joshua Henry, Alex Newell, Sutton Foster, Casey Cott, Corey Cott and the casts of Be More Chill, The Prom and Anna and the Apocalypse were among the many talented acts to hit the stage during the event.

50+ pictures inside from Elsie Fest…
Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Alex Newell, Amber Iman, Casey Cott, Corey Cott, Darren Criss, George Salazar, Grant Gustin, Jodi Benson, Joshua Henry, Matthew Morrison, Nick Jonas, Rufus Wainwright, Sutton Foster, Tiffany Mann, Will Roland, Zachary Levi

