Nick Jonas & Darren Criss Perform at Elsie Fest 2018!

Nick Jonas and Darren Criss are performing together!

The two superstars hit the stage together during the 2018 Elsie Fest in Central Park at the Summerstage on Sunday (October 7) in New York City.

Elsie Fest, founded by Darren, is NYC’s first music festival featuring stars and songs of the stage and screen.

Nick and Darren sang “Brotherhood of Man” together from How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Rufus Wainwright, Zachary Levi, Matthew Morrison, Jodi Benson, Grant Gustin, Will Roland, Joshua Henry, Alex Newell, Sutton Foster, Casey Cott, Corey Cott and the casts of Be More Chill, The Prom and Anna and the Apocalypse were among the many talented acts to hit the stage during the event.

