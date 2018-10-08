Paris Jackson Attends RiSE Festival in the Mojave Desert!

Paris Jackson is enjoying a stunning display!

The 20-year-old artist and activist was in attendance alongside Gabriel Glenn at RiSE Festival on Friday and Saturday (October 5-6) in the Mojave Desert, 25 miles outside of Las Vegas.

RiSE Festival is the largest lantern festival in the world. 25,000+ attendees came together to spiritually connect, with light lanterns representing their hopes, wishes and dreams, and watched them rise in unison.

Other notable guests included Aja Naomi King and co-founder Jef Holm, with performances by acts including Harry Hudson.

RiSE was the first lantern festival of its kind to take place in the United States and debuted in 2014 near Las Vegas. The festival is currently the largest lantern event in the world and has now expanded to host events in Australia and Dubai.