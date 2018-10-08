Patrick J. Adams & Troian Bellisario Welcome Baby Girl To The World

Top Stories
Mon, 08 October 2018 at 1:15 pm

Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario are brand new parents!

The private and longtime married actors announced that a welcomed a baby girl on Instagram over the weekend.

“The world just got 8lbs heavier. Thank you to everyone who fought for and protected our privacy during this incredible and beautiful time in our lives,” Patrick shared with his fans. “Everyone is happy and healthy and loving every moment of this.”

He added, “I could not be more excited to bring a baby girl into this world at this moment. We will raise her to be powerful, to always speak her mind and heart and to live without fear. It’s a brand new day and a brave new world and they are both beautiful.”

