Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian Hangs With Rumored Love Interest Luka Sabbat &amp; Kendall Jenner!

Kourtney Kardashian Hangs With Rumored Love Interest Luka Sabbat & Kendall Jenner!

Kim Kardashian Slams Sisters Kourtney &amp; Khloe Kardashians Outfits in Japan: 'I'm So Disgusted'

Kim Kardashian Slams Sisters Kourtney & Khloe Kardashians Outfits in Japan: 'I'm So Disgusted'

Taylor Kinney Reacts to Ex Fiance Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born'

Taylor Kinney Reacts to Ex Fiance Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born'

Is There New Michael Jackson Music Coming?!

Is There New Michael Jackson Music Coming?!

Mon, 08 October 2018 at 4:30 am

Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth Take Their Son to Soccer Practice!

Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth Take Their Son to Soccer Practice!

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are heading to practice!

The Big Little Lies star and the 48-year-old talent scout were seen taking their 6-year-old son Tennassee (not pictured) to picture day at soccer practice on Saturday (October 6) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon

The happy family stood patiently by the side lines as Tennessee ran over to them before doing some soccer drills. Later, the family was seen climbing the stadium stairs, with Tennessee leading the way.

Reese is currently working on the highly anticipated second season of Big Little Lies.
Just Jared on Facebook
reese witherspoon jim toth soccer october 2018 01
reese witherspoon jim toth soccer october 2018 02
reese witherspoon jim toth soccer october 2018 03
reese witherspoon jim toth soccer october 2018 04
reese witherspoon jim toth soccer october 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Jim Toth, Reese Witherspoon

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino gets support from Jersey Shore cast mates after his sentencing - TMZ
  • Sophie Turner reveals what she took from the Game of Thrones set - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter has a lot to say about John Cena's new hairstyle - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Laura Marano reveals what inspires her music - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Beckinsale isn't moving in with her 23-year-old boyfriend - Gossip Cop