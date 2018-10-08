Top Stories
Riverdale's Camila Mendes &amp; Charles Melton Are Dating!

Riverdale's Camila Mendes & Charles Melton Are Dating!

Ben Affleck Vacations with Shauna Sexton After Completing Rehab Stay - See the Photos!

Ben Affleck Vacations with Shauna Sexton After Completing Rehab Stay - See the Photos!

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Casually Walks Through NYC Subway in Full Clown Makeup as Police Run By

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Casually Walks Through NYC Subway in Full Clown Makeup as Police Run By

Mon, 08 October 2018 at 8:45 am

Riverdale's Camila Mendes & Charles Melton Are Dating!

Riverdale's Camila Mendes & Charles Melton Are Dating!

Riverdale co-stars Camila Mendes and Charles Melton have made things official…they’re dating!

The confirmation came when Camila, 24, posted a photo with Charles, 27, on Instagram. The picture shows Charles planting a kiss on Camila, and Camila captioned the photo with, “mine.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Camila Mendes

Charles and Camila aren’t the only couple on the Riverdale set…Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have been dating for quite a while as well!

Back in July, word broke that Camila was dating a childhood friend.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Camila Mendes, Charles Melton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino gets support from Jersey Shore cast mates after his sentencing - TMZ
  • Sophie Turner reveals what she took from the Game of Thrones set - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter has a lot to say about John Cena's new hairstyle - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Laura Marano reveals what inspires her music - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Beckinsale isn't moving in with her 23-year-old boyfriend - Gossip Cop