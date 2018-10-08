Riverdale's Camila Mendes & Charles Melton Are Dating!

Riverdale co-stars Camila Mendes and Charles Melton have made things official…they’re dating!

The confirmation came when Camila, 24, posted a photo with Charles, 27, on Instagram. The picture shows Charles planting a kiss on Camila, and Camila captioned the photo with, “mine.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Camila Mendes

Charles and Camila aren’t the only couple on the Riverdale set…Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have been dating for quite a while as well!

Back in July, word broke that Camila was dating a childhood friend.