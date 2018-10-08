Sarah Drew Reveals If She's Watching 'Grey's Anatomy' After Being Let Go From the Show

Sarah Drew was let go from Grey’s Anatomy after season fourteen, and now, she’s speaking out about if she has been watching season 15, which is currently airing on Thursday night on ABC.

“I haven’t been watching,” Sarah, 37, told reporters (via People). “You know, it‘s a little painful to kind of go and watch your family move on without you.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sarah Drew

“I wish everybody the best and I know they’re having a wonderful time,” she continued.

Sarah recently spoke out about life after Grey’s Anatomy.