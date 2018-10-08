Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Not Pregnant with Chris Martin's Baby Amid Reports of a Gender Reveal Party

Ben Affleck Vacations with Shauna Sexton After Completing Rehab Stay - See the Photos!

Princess Eugenie's Wedding Guest List: Which Celebrities Will Attend This Weekend's Royal Wedding?

Mon, 08 October 2018 at 3:36 pm

Shawn Mendes Performs 'Treat You Better' With Classroom Instruments - Watch a Preview!

Shawn Mendes is putting a fun spin on his hit!

The 20-year-old “Lost In Japan” singer-songwriter performed his 2016 smash “Treat You Better” using classroom instruments alongside The Roots and Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (October 8).

The “Classroom Instruments” segment has been performed by many acts with Jimmy and The Roots in past years, including Adele, Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello.

Ahead of Shawn‘s fun performance, E! debuted an exclusive preview. Watch it below!
shawn mendes jimmy fallon

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky; Photos: NBC
Posted to: Jimmy Fallon, Shawn Mendes, The Roots

