Shawn Mendes Performs 'Treat You Better' With Classroom Instruments - Watch a Preview!

Shawn Mendes is putting a fun spin on his hit!

The 20-year-old “Lost In Japan” singer-songwriter performed his 2016 smash “Treat You Better” using classroom instruments alongside The Roots and Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (October 8).

The “Classroom Instruments” segment has been performed by many acts with Jimmy and The Roots in past years, including Adele, Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello.

Ahead of Shawn‘s fun performance, E! debuted an exclusive preview. Watch it below!