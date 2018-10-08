Timothee Chalamet & Steve Carell Premiere 'Beautiful Boy' in LA

Top Stories
Mon, 08 October 2018 at 11:59 pm

Timothee Chalamet and Steve Carell are bringing Beautiful Boy to LA!

The co-stars hit the red carpet at the premiere on Monday night (October 8) at Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif.

They were also joined by their cast mates Amy Ryan, Jack Dylan Grazer, Maura Tierney and Kaitlyn Denver.

Other cast attendees included Christian Convery, Stefanie Scott, Julian Works and Ricky Low.

Steve was also joined by his wife Nancy and their children John and Elisabeth.

Beautiful Boy is based on the best-selling pair of memoirs from father and son David and Nic Sheff chronicling their heartbreaking and inspiring experience of survival, relapse, and recovery in a family coping with addiction over many years.

The film hits theaters on October 12th.

FYI: Timothee is wearing Louis Vuitton. Kaitlyn is wearing a Valentino dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

