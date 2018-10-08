Top Stories
Riverdale's Camila Mendes &amp; Charles Melton Are Dating!

Riverdale's Camila Mendes & Charles Melton Are Dating!

Ben Affleck Vacations with Shauna Sexton After Completing Rehab Stay - See the Photos!

Ben Affleck Vacations with Shauna Sexton After Completing Rehab Stay - See the Photos!

Princess Eugenie's Wedding Guest List: Which Celebrities Will Attend This Weekend's Royal Wedding?

Princess Eugenie's Wedding Guest List: Which Celebrities Will Attend This Weekend's Royal Wedding?

Mon, 08 October 2018 at 12:34 pm

Wendi McLendon-Covey & Ken Jeong Celebrate 'Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween' Premiere!

Wendi McLendon-Covey & Ken Jeong Celebrate 'Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween' Premiere!

Wendi McLendon-Covey flashes a smile alongside her co-star Ken Jeong while attending the special screening of their latest film Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween held at the Sony Pictures Studios on Sunday (October 7) in Culver City, Calif.

The 48-year-old actress and Ken, 49, were joined at the event by their cast mates Madison Iseman, Jeremy Ray Taylor and Caleel Harris, as well as the film’s director Ari Sandel and producer Deborah Forte.

“Had such a great time yesterday at the Goosebumps 2 premiere! It’s such a fun movie and I can’t wait for you to see it when it hits theaters on Friday!,” Wendi captioned with her Instagram post. “@madisoniseman @jeremyraytaylor and @thecaleelharris absolutely blew me away with their talent… And as you can see. @kenjeong is a fashion icon who needs to start modeling asap. Thank you @arisandel for letting me be a part of this whole experience. BONUS- check out the little lady in the last picture who came dressed in a Beverly Goldberg costume!”
Just Jared on Facebook
wendi mclendon covey ken jeong celebrate goosebumps 2 haunted halloween premiere 01
wendi mclendon covey ken jeong celebrate goosebumps 2 haunted halloween premiere 02
wendi mclendon covey ken jeong celebrate goosebumps 2 haunted halloween premiere 03
wendi mclendon covey ken jeong celebrate goosebumps 2 haunted halloween premiere 04
wendi mclendon covey ken jeong celebrate goosebumps 2 haunted halloween premiere 05
wendi mclendon covey ken jeong celebrate goosebumps 2 haunted halloween premiere 06
wendi mclendon covey ken jeong celebrate goosebumps 2 haunted halloween premiere 07
wendi mclendon covey ken jeong celebrate goosebumps 2 haunted halloween premiere 08
wendi mclendon covey ken jeong celebrate goosebumps 2 haunted halloween premiere 09
wendi mclendon covey ken jeong celebrate goosebumps 2 haunted halloween premiere 10
wendi mclendon covey ken jeong celebrate goosebumps 2 haunted halloween premiere 11
wendi mclendon covey ken jeong celebrate goosebumps 2 haunted halloween premiere 12
wendi mclendon covey ken jeong celebrate goosebumps 2 haunted halloween premiere 13
wendi mclendon covey ken jeong celebrate goosebumps 2 haunted halloween premiere 14
wendi mclendon covey ken jeong celebrate goosebumps 2 haunted halloween premiere 15
wendi mclendon covey ken jeong celebrate goosebumps 2 haunted halloween premiere 16
wendi mclendon covey ken jeong celebrate goosebumps 2 haunted halloween premiere 17
wendi mclendon covey ken jeong celebrate goosebumps 2 haunted halloween premiere 18
wendi mclendon covey ken jeong celebrate goosebumps 2 haunted halloween premiere 19

Credit: Presley Ann; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Caleel Harris, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Ken Jeong, Madison Iseman, Wendi McLendon-Covey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino gets support from Jersey Shore cast mates after his sentencing - TMZ
  • Sophie Turner reveals what she took from the Game of Thrones set - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter has a lot to say about John Cena's new hairstyle - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Laura Marano reveals what inspires her music - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Beckinsale isn't moving in with her 23-year-old boyfriend - Gossip Cop