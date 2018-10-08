Wendi McLendon-Covey & Ken Jeong Celebrate 'Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween' Premiere!

Wendi McLendon-Covey flashes a smile alongside her co-star Ken Jeong while attending the special screening of their latest film Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween held at the Sony Pictures Studios on Sunday (October 7) in Culver City, Calif.

The 48-year-old actress and Ken, 49, were joined at the event by their cast mates Madison Iseman, Jeremy Ray Taylor and Caleel Harris, as well as the film’s director Ari Sandel and producer Deborah Forte.

“Had such a great time yesterday at the Goosebumps 2 premiere! It’s such a fun movie and I can’t wait for you to see it when it hits theaters on Friday!,” Wendi captioned with her Instagram post. “@madisoniseman @jeremyraytaylor and @thecaleelharris absolutely blew me away with their talent… And as you can see. @kenjeong is a fashion icon who needs to start modeling asap. Thank you @arisandel for letting me be a part of this whole experience. BONUS- check out the little lady in the last picture who came dressed in a Beverly Goldberg costume!”