Riverdale's Camila Mendes & Charles Melton Are Dating!

Ben Affleck Vacations with Shauna Sexton After Completing Rehab Stay - See the Photos!

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Casually Walks Through NYC Subway in Full Clown Makeup as Police Run By

Mon, 08 October 2018 at 9:02 am

Who Went Home on 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' 2018? Two Celebs Eliminated in Week One

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors premiered last night (October 7) and two different celebs and their partners were sent home in week one.

SPOILERS ARE AHEAD! Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened.

ABC decided to do a shocking double elimination, and it was unexpected.

If you don’t know, Just Jared Jr live blogged the whole show and you can watch every dance from the night right here.

Click through the slideshow to see which two celebs were sent home after week one of Dancing with the Stars: Juniors…
Photos: ABC
