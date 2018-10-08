Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Not Pregnant with Chris Martin's Baby Amid Reports of a Gender Reveal Party

Ben Affleck Vacations with Shauna Sexton After Completing Rehab Stay - See the Photos!

Princess Eugenie's Wedding Guest List: Which Celebrities Will Attend This Weekend's Royal Wedding?

Mon, 08 October 2018 at 10:02 pm

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Week 3 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to see the full recap from tonight’s Dancing with the Stars!

Another contestant was just sent home on Dancing With the Stars following an intense night of competition.

During Most Memorable Year Night, contestants were tasked with learning a new dance set to music inspired by the most memorable year of their lives.

All 11 dancers on the show performed during the evening and the scores from their dance were combined with the audience votes to determine which contestant would be eliminated.

Click inside to find out who went home…

Nancy McKeon

Facts of Life alum Nancy McKeon is paired with Val Chmerkovskiy.
