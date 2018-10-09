Top Stories
Tue, 09 October 2018 at 10:01 pm

Amandla Stenberg Keeps It Sharp for AMAs 2018

Amandla Stenberg Keeps It Sharp for AMAs 2018

Amandla Stenberg wore a giant bow with her sharp look for the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 19-year-old Hate U Give actor showed off the multiple colors in her braids, as she stepped out for the show to present an award.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amandla Stenberg

Amandla wore a chic Ralph Lauren blazer with a big bow, and karla x Levi’s jeans.

Check out the pics of Amandla below and go see their new movie, The Hate U Give, in theaters now!
Photos: ABC, Getty
