Amber Heard Is a Golden Girl at American Music Awards 2018!

Amber Heard looks gorgeous while walking the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old actress wore a black and gold gown and she added a gold braid to her hair.

Amber will soon be seen back on the big screen in the DC Comics superhero movie Aquaman, which hits theaters on December 21. She is playing Mera.

FYI: Amber is wearing a Ralph & Russo Couture dress.

