2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 8:02 pm

Amber Heard Is a Golden Girl at American Music Awards 2018!

Amber Heard looks gorgeous while walking the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old actress wore a black and gold gown and she added a gold braid to her hair.

Amber will soon be seen back on the big screen in the DC Comics superhero movie Aquaman, which hits theaters on December 21. She is playing Mera.

FYI: Amber is wearing a Ralph & Russo Couture dress.

10+ pictures inside of Amber Heard on the red carpet…

Photos: Getty
