American Music Awards 2018 - Complete AMAs Winners List!
It was a big night at the 2018 American Music Awards, which celebrated the best in music according to the fans.
All of the awards were voted on by fans and the big winner of the night was Taylor Swift, who went home with four awards and even set a record for most wins ever by a female artist.
Taylor now has 23 wins in total, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Album – Pop/Rock, and Tour of the Year from tonight.
Camila Cabello also picked up four awards, including New Artist of the Year.
Not all of the awards were announced during the show, but you can see all of the winners here.
Artist of the Year
Drake
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift – WINNER
New Artist of the Year
Camila Cabello – WINNER
Cardi B
Khalid
Dua Lipa
XXXTentacion
Collaboration of the Year
Camila Cabello “Havana (feat. Young Thug)” – WINNER
Post Malone, “Rock Star (feat. 21 Savage)”
Bruno Mars and Cardi B, “Finesse”
Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”
Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey, “The Middle”
Favorite Music Video
Camila Cabello “Havana (feat. Young Thug)” – WINNER
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
Drake, “God’s Plan”
Tour of the Year
Beyonce and Jay-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift – WINNER
U2
Favorite Soundtrack
Black Panther – WINNER
The Greatest Showman
The Fate of the Furious
Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock
Drake
Post Malone – WINNER
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos – WINNER
Favorite Album – Pop/Rock
Drake, Scorpion
Ed Sheeran, Divide
Taylor Swift, Reputation – WINNER
Favorite Song – Pop/Rock
Camila Cabello “Havana (feat. Young Thug)” – WINNER
Drake, “God’s Plan”
Ed Sheeran, “Perfect”
Favorite Male Artist – Country
Kane Brown – WINNER
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Favorite Female Artist – Country
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood – WINNER
Favorite Duo or Group – Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line – WINNER
Lanco
Favorite Album – Country
Kane Brown, Kane Brown – WINNER
Luke Combs, This One’s for You
Thomas Rhett, Life Changes
Favorite Song – Country
Kane Brown, “Heaven” – WINNER
Dan + Shay, “Tequila”
Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”
Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B – WINNER
Drake
Post Malone
Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
Drake, Scorpio
Lil Uzi Ver, Luv Is Rage 2
Post Malone, Beerbongs + Bentleys – WINNER
Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow” – WINNER
Drake, “God’s Plan”
Post Malone, “Rock Star (feat. 21 Savage)”
Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
Khalid – WINNER
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
Ella Mai
Rihanna – WINNER
SZA
Favorite Album – Soul/R&B
Khalid, American Teen
SZA, CTRL
XXXTentacion, 17 – WINNER
Favorite Song – Soul/R&B
Khalid, “Young Dumb & Broke”
Ella Mai, “Boo’d Up”
Bruno Mars and Cardi B, “Finesse” – WINNER
Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock
Imagine Dragons
Panic! at the Disco – WINNER
Portugal. The Man
Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary
Shawn Mendes – WINNER
Pink
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Artist – Latin
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee – WINNER
Ozuna
Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle – WINNER
MercyMe
Zach Williams
Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music
The Chainsmokers
Marshmello – WINNER
Zedd
Favorite Social Artist
BTS – WINNER
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes