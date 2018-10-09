Top Stories
2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 11:14 pm

American Music Awards 2018 - Complete AMAs Winners List!

American Music Awards 2018 - Complete AMAs Winners List!

It was a big night at the 2018 American Music Awards, which celebrated the best in music according to the fans.

All of the awards were voted on by fans and the big winner of the night was Taylor Swift, who went home with four awards and even set a record for most wins ever by a female artist.

Taylor now has 23 wins in total, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Album – Pop/Rock, and Tour of the Year from tonight.

Camila Cabello also picked up four awards, including New Artist of the Year.

Not all of the awards were announced during the show, but you can see all of the winners here.

Click inside for the full list of winners…

American Music Awards 2018 – Complete AMAs Winners List!

Artist of the Year
Drake
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift – WINNER

New Artist of the Year
Camila Cabello – WINNER
Cardi B
Khalid
Dua Lipa
XXXTentacion

Collaboration of the Year
Camila Cabello “Havana (feat. Young Thug)” – WINNER
Post Malone, “Rock Star (feat. 21 Savage)”
Bruno Mars and Cardi B, “Finesse”
Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”
Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey, “The Middle”

Favorite Music Video
Camila Cabello “Havana (feat. Young Thug)” – WINNER
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
Drake, “God’s Plan”

Tour of the Year
Beyonce and Jay-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift – WINNER
U2

Favorite Soundtrack
Black Panther – WINNER
The Greatest Showman
The Fate of the Furious

Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock
Drake
Post Malone – WINNER
Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Taylor Swift – WINNER

Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos – WINNER

Favorite Album – Pop/Rock
Drake, Scorpion
Ed Sheeran, Divide
Taylor Swift, Reputation – WINNER

Favorite Song – Pop/Rock
Camila Cabello “Havana (feat. Young Thug)” – WINNER
Drake, “God’s Plan”
Ed Sheeran, “Perfect”

Favorite Male Artist – Country
Kane Brown – WINNER
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett

Favorite Female Artist – Country
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood – WINNER

Favorite Duo or Group – Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line – WINNER
Lanco

Favorite Album – Country
Kane Brown, Kane Brown – WINNER
Luke Combs, This One’s for You
Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

Favorite Song – Country
Kane Brown, “Heaven” – WINNER
Dan + Shay, “Tequila”
Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”

Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B – WINNER
Drake
Post Malone

Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
Drake, Scorpio
Lil Uzi Ver, Luv Is Rage 2
Post Malone, Beerbongs + Bentleys – WINNER

Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow” – WINNER
Drake, “God’s Plan”
Post Malone, “Rock Star (feat. 21 Savage)”

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
Khalid – WINNER
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
Ella Mai
Rihanna – WINNER
SZA

Favorite Album – Soul/R&B
Khalid, American Teen
SZA, CTRL
XXXTentacion, 17 – WINNER

Favorite Song – Soul/R&B
Khalid, “Young Dumb & Broke”
Ella Mai, “Boo’d Up”
Bruno Mars and Cardi B, “Finesse” – WINNER

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock
Imagine Dragons
Panic! at the Disco – WINNER
Portugal. The Man

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary
Shawn Mendes – WINNER
Pink
Ed Sheeran

Favorite Artist – Latin
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee – WINNER
Ozuna

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle – WINNER
MercyMe
Zach Williams

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music
The Chainsmokers
Marshmello – WINNER
Zedd

Favorite Social Artist
BTS – WINNER
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes

