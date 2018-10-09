American Music Awards 2018 – Complete AMAs Winners List!

It was a big night at the 2018 American Music Awards, which celebrated the best in music according to the fans.

All of the awards were voted on by fans and the big winner of the night was Taylor Swift, who went home with four awards and even set a record for most wins ever by a female artist.

Taylor now has 23 wins in total, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Album – Pop/Rock, and Tour of the Year from tonight.

Camila Cabello also picked up four awards, including New Artist of the Year.

Artist of the Year

Drake

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift – WINNER

New Artist of the Year

Camila Cabello – WINNER

Cardi B

Khalid

Dua Lipa

XXXTentacion

Collaboration of the Year

Camila Cabello “Havana (feat. Young Thug)” – WINNER

Post Malone, “Rock Star (feat. 21 Savage)”

Bruno Mars and Cardi B, “Finesse”

Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”

Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey, “The Middle”

Favorite Music Video

Camila Cabello “Havana (feat. Young Thug)” – WINNER

Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

Drake, “God’s Plan”

Tour of the Year

Beyonce and Jay-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift – WINNER

U2

Favorite Soundtrack

Black Panther – WINNER

The Greatest Showman

The Fate of the Furious

Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock

Drake

Post Malone – WINNER

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Migos – WINNER

Favorite Album – Pop/Rock

Drake, Scorpion

Ed Sheeran, Divide

Taylor Swift, Reputation – WINNER

Favorite Song – Pop/Rock

Camila Cabello “Havana (feat. Young Thug)” – WINNER

Drake, “God’s Plan”

Ed Sheeran, “Perfect”

Favorite Male Artist – Country

Kane Brown – WINNER

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Favorite Female Artist – Country

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood – WINNER

Favorite Duo or Group – Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line – WINNER

Lanco

Favorite Album – Country

Kane Brown, Kane Brown – WINNER

Luke Combs, This One’s for You

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

Favorite Song – Country

Kane Brown, “Heaven” – WINNER

Dan + Shay, “Tequila”

Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”

Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B – WINNER

Drake

Post Malone

Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

Drake, Scorpio

Lil Uzi Ver, Luv Is Rage 2

Post Malone, Beerbongs + Bentleys – WINNER

Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow” – WINNER

Drake, “God’s Plan”

Post Malone, “Rock Star (feat. 21 Savage)”

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

Khalid – WINNER

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

Ella Mai

Rihanna – WINNER

SZA

Favorite Album – Soul/R&B

Khalid, American Teen

SZA, CTRL

XXXTentacion, 17 – WINNER

Favorite Song – Soul/R&B

Khalid, “Young Dumb & Broke”

Ella Mai, “Boo’d Up”

Bruno Mars and Cardi B, “Finesse” – WINNER

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock

Imagine Dragons

Panic! at the Disco – WINNER

Portugal. The Man

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary

Shawn Mendes – WINNER

Pink

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Artist – Latin

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee – WINNER

Ozuna

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle – WINNER

MercyMe

Zach Williams

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music

The Chainsmokers

Marshmello – WINNER

Zedd

Favorite Social Artist

BTS – WINNER

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes