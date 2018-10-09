American Music Awards 2018 Live Stream - Watch the Red Carpet Arrivals!

The 2018 American Music Awards – aka the AMAs – are set to air tonight on ABC and we have the red carpet pre-show video for you to enjoy!

Here, you can watch all the celebs arriving on the red carpet!

The red carpet pre-show is set to be hosted by Jessie James Decker, Scott Evans, AJ Gibson, Erika Jayne, Laura Marano and Zach Sang.

The 2018 AMAs, hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross, will air later today on ABC. Be sure to tune in!

Watch the pre-show from the red carpet below…