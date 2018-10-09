Top Stories
Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Behati Prinsloo Makes a Big Announcement About Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

Tue, 09 October 2018

Angela Bassett Covers Allure's 'End of Anti-Aging' Issue

Angela Bassett looks gorgeous on the cover of Allure‘s new issue, celebrating the End of Anti-Aging one year after the magazine banned the term.

Here is what the 60-year-old 9-1-1 actress had to share with the mag:

On society’s evolving view of aging: “As we advance, 60 is the new 40, or 70 is the new 50. It keeps getting pushed. But you have to keep the stress down and the attitude hot.”

On how she defines feminism: “[Feminism is] being able to do what you want to do and [being] respected for it and paid fairly for it.”

On how she feels about people curious about her supposed youth-sustaining secrets:
“It feels good that they wonder.”

On working with Ryan Murphy on American Horror Story: Coven: “I appreciate that about Ryan Murphy’s work, the stories he’s interested in telling. He has a brave voice; he’s outspoken. [Coven] was a gumbo of social and feminist issues — femininity and womanhood, also ageism and racism, provocative and topical. It was a really powerful season. What it gives you, the actor, is filet mignon, when you’ve been used to Twinkies.”

For more from Angela, visit Allure.com!
angela bassett allure magazine 01
angela bassett allure magazine 03
angela bassett allure magazine 04

Photos: Sharif Hamza for Allure
