Angela Bassett Covers Allure's 'End of Anti-Aging' Issue

Angela Bassett looks gorgeous on the cover of Allure‘s new issue, celebrating the End of Anti-Aging one year after the magazine banned the term.

Here is what the 60-year-old 9-1-1 actress had to share with the mag:

On society’s evolving view of aging: “As we advance, 60 is the new 40, or 70 is the new 50. It keeps getting pushed. But you have to keep the stress down and the attitude hot.”

On how she defines feminism: “[Feminism is] being able to do what you want to do and [being] respected for it and paid fairly for it.”

On how she feels about people curious about her supposed youth-sustaining secrets:

“It feels good that they wonder.”

On working with Ryan Murphy on American Horror Story: Coven: “I appreciate that about Ryan Murphy’s work, the stories he’s interested in telling. He has a brave voice; he’s outspoken. [Coven] was a gumbo of social and feminist issues — femininity and womanhood, also ageism and racism, provocative and topical. It was a really powerful season. What it gives you, the actor, is filet mignon, when you’ve been used to Twinkies.”

