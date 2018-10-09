Top Stories
2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 7:13 pm

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Couple Up at American Music Awards 2018!

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Couple Up at American Music Awards 2018!

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross share a kiss while walking the red carpet together at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The couple is at the event to support Evan‘s older sister Tracee Ellis Ross, who is hosting the show!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashlee Simpson

Make sure to follow along with JustJared.com for all of the red carpet photos and up-to-the-minute updates from the show all night long.

FYI: Ashlee is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
ashlee simpson evan ross american music awards 2018 01
ashlee simpson evan ross american music awards 2018 02
ashlee simpson evan ross american music awards 2018 03
ashlee simpson evan ross american music awards 2018 04
ashlee simpson evan ross american music awards 2018 05
ashlee simpson evan ross american music awards 2018 06
ashlee simpson evan ross american music awards 2018 07
ashlee simpson evan ross american music awards 2018 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 American Music Awards, American Music Awards, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump says he likes Taylor Swift less after her political post - TMZ
  • Bella Hadid got birthday wishes from boyfriend The Weeknd - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner said yes to everything on The Ellen Show - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Troian Bellisario welcomes baby girl with husband Patrick J. Adams - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx moving into a $56 Million NYC penthouse? - Gossip Cop