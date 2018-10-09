Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Couple Up at American Music Awards 2018!

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross share a kiss while walking the red carpet together at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The couple is at the event to support Evan‘s older sister Tracee Ellis Ross, who is hosting the show!

FYI: Ashlee is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress.