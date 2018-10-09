Aubrey Plaza & Craig Robinson Premiere 'An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn'

Aubrey Plaza is premiering her new film An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn!

The 34-year-old actress stepped out at the event on Monday night (October 8) at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.

She was joined by her co-star Craig Robinson as they posed for photos on the red carpet.

The upcoming film follows a woman whose unsatisfying marriage takes a turn for the worse when a mysterious man from her past comes to town to perform an event called “An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn; For One Magical Night Only.”

An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn hits theaters on October 19th.