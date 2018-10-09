Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line Present at American Music Awards 2018!
Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line are reuniting on stage at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bebe Rexha
The “Meant to Be” collaborators presented the Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist Award to Cardi B during the evening’s ceremony. They’re also nominated for Best Collaboration of the Year.
The host of this year’s show is Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross, whose mom Diana Ross is a six-time AMA winner. Make sure to watch the show at 8/7c on ABC!