2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 8:37 pm

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line Present at American Music Awards 2018!

Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line are reuniting on stage at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The “Meant to Be” collaborators presented the Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist Award to Cardi B during the evening’s ceremony. They’re also nominated for Best Collaboration of the Year.

The host of this year’s show is Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross, whose mom Diana Ross is a six-time AMA winner. Make sure to watch the show at 8/7c on ABC!
