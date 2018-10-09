Behati Prinsloo Addresses Maroon 5 Super Bowl Rumors On 'WWHL' - Watch Here!

Behati Prinsloo stopped by Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live on Monday night (October 8) and addressed reports that her hubby Adam Levine‘s band Maroon 5 would be playing the coveted Super Bowl halftime show next year.

“I don’t know,” the 30-year-old model told host Andy Cohen. “I’ve heard nothing.”

Behati also talked about how her and Adam‘s relationship actually began as work as Adam was in search of a model/actress to star in one of his music videos.

“He got my information through a mutual friend,” Behati explained. “He was trying to get a girl for a music video. I couldn’t do it, but we started emailing. It was like weeks and weeks. And then finally, I went to L.A. for a job, and we met. And it was honestly less awkward. We felt like we knew each other. It was kind of love at first sight because we had that constant back and forth.”



Behati Prinsloo On Maroon 5 And The Super Bowl | WWHL

FYI: Behati is wearing vintage Versace on WWHL.

Click inside to watch the rest of Behati Prinsloo’s appearance on WWHL…



Behati Prinsloo Weighs In On #RHOC Drama | RHOC | WWHL



After Show: Does Adam Levine Watch Bravo? | WWHL