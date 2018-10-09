Behati Prinsloo to Return to Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018 After Skipping 2 Years in a Row!

Top Stories
Tue, 09 October 2018

Behati Prinsloo made a big announcement on Watch What Happens Live! on Monday evening (October 7) – she’s returning for the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show!

While taking a question from a caller, she was asked if she would be making her big return to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year after taking 2 years off to have children.

“You know what? I actually am! I am coming back this year. I’m really excited to walk this year!” Behati told the caller.

Adam Levine and Behati have two kids together, Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio Grace, 7 months.

Behati opened the show during her last appearance back in 2015. The show will tape on November 8 in New York City and will air in December.
