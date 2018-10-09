Bella Thorne Celebrates Her 21st Birthday in Las Vegas!

Bella Thorne walks the red carpet while attending her 21st birthday party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie on Monday (October 8) in Las Vegas.

The actress celebrated her birthday that night, but she got a cool surprise in the sky the night before her big day.

Bella took to Instagram to share a video of the SpaceX rocket launch, which she clearly wasn’t aware was happening.

“Happy bday to me holy f–king shit watch this video mod and I are freaking out. LOOK AT THE F–KING SKY WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT,” Bella posted.