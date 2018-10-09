Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Not Pregnant with Chris Martin's Baby Amid Reports of a Gender Reveal Party

Ben Affleck Vacations with Shauna Sexton After Completing Rehab Stay - See the Photos!

Princess Eugenie's Wedding Guest List: Which Celebrities Will Attend This Weekend's Royal Wedding?

Tue, 09 October 2018

Bella Thorne Celebrates Her 21st Birthday in Las Vegas!

Bella Thorne walks the red carpet while attending her 21st birthday party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie on Monday (October 8) in Las Vegas.

The actress celebrated her birthday that night, but she got a cool surprise in the sky the night before her big day.

Bella took to Instagram to share a video of the SpaceX rocket launch, which she clearly wasn’t aware was happening.

“Happy bday to me holy f–king shit watch this video mod and I are freaking out. LOOK AT THE F–KING SKY WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT,” Bella posted.

