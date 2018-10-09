Top Stories
Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 2:17 pm

Ben Affleck No Longer Seeing Shauna Sexton, Ends Things to Focus on Family & Sobriety

Ben Affleck is no longer seeing Shauna Sexton, and the news comes just a few days after he took her on vacation to Montana.

“There was nothing to split from as it has been casual,” a friend of Ben‘s told People. “He enjoyed being with her but is working on himself, and being together with her at this time is not something that works. He will date in the future, but for now his focus is on his sobriety, family and his next project.”

Ben and Shauna were first linked in August. No official statement has been made.
