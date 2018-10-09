Beyonce & Jay-Z Complete 'On the Run II' Tour Across Europe & North America!

Beyonce and Jay-Z are officially done touring for the year!

The 36-year-old and 48-year-old music superstars completed their critically-acclaimed OTR II European and North American stadium tour in Seattle, Washington last week, after a four-month run of summer and fall shows.

The superstars kicked off their international outing on June 6 in Cardiff, UK and performed across 48 shows in 15 cities across the UK and Europe as well as 24 cities in North America. Over 2.1 million fans across the UK, Europe and North America attended the epic run of shows.

Beyonce is set to perform at the 2018 City of Hope Gala on October 11 in Los Angeles, marking her first solo performance after the On the Run II Stadium Tour.