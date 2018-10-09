Top Stories
2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 10:43 pm

Billy Eichner & Kathryn Hahn Urge Fans to Vote During Passionate AMAs Speech (Video)

Billy Eichner & Kathryn Hahn Urge Fans to Vote During Passionate AMAs Speech (Video)

Billy Eichner delivers an important message on stage at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old American Horror Story actor was joined by Kathryn Hahn while presenting an award during the show.

“Young people of America, the biggest election of our lifetime is happening. That’s right. Tonight is the final night to register in 20 states in this country,” Billy said during the speech. “Please grab your friends. Tell them to vote. If you believe in equality for women, for people of color, for the LGBTQ community. If you believe that climate change is real and that we need to do something about it, don’t let anyone tell you your vote won’t count.”

“Register and vote. You can go to Vote.gov, just like Taylor Swift told you,” he ended the speech.

FYI: Kathryn is wearing a Balmain dress, Casadei shoes, a La Regale clutch, Annie Costello Brown earrings, and Beladora rings.

Photos: Getty
