Billy Eichner & Kathryn Hahn Urge Fans to Vote During Passionate AMAs Speech (Video)

Billy Eichner delivers an important message on stage at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old American Horror Story actor was joined by Kathryn Hahn while presenting an award during the show.

“Young people of America, the biggest election of our lifetime is happening. That’s right. Tonight is the final night to register in 20 states in this country,” Billy said during the speech. “Please grab your friends. Tell them to vote. If you believe in equality for women, for people of color, for the LGBTQ community. If you believe that climate change is real and that we need to do something about it, don’t let anyone tell you your vote won’t count.”

“Register and vote. You can go to Vote.gov, just like Taylor Swift told you,” he ended the speech.

.@billyeichner makes a passionate plea for millennials to register to vote during the #AMAs. 👏 pic.twitter.com/AjCvrqmlDQ — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 10, 2018

FYI: Kathryn is wearing a Balmain dress, Casadei shoes, a La Regale clutch, Annie Costello Brown earrings, and Beladora rings.