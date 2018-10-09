Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Not Pregnant with Chris Martin's Baby Amid Reports of a Gender Reveal Party

Dakota Johnson Not Pregnant with Chris Martin's Baby Amid Reports of a Gender Reveal Party

Taylor Swift's Political Instagram Post Had Huge Impact on Voter Registration

Taylor Swift's Political Instagram Post Had Huge Impact on Voter Registration

Behati Prinsloo Makes a Big Announcement About Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

Behati Prinsloo Makes a Big Announcement About Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 10:57 am

Blac Chyna Isn't Ruling Out Reconciling with Rob Kardashian: 'Maybe, We'll See'

Blac Chyna Isn't Ruling Out Reconciling with Rob Kardashian: 'Maybe, We'll See'

Blac Chyna gave a tell-all interview and isn’t ruling out a reconciliation with Rob Kardashian, her ex and the father of their daughter Dream, who is almost 2.

When asked by DailyMail if there could be a possible reconciliation, she said, “Maybe with Rob. Maybe. We’ll see.” But she’s not dating anyone right now. “Nobody serious right now,” she said.

On their reality show, she added, “I wouldn’t change nothing of Rob and Chyna at all because that was our reality – the good, the bad and whatever else.”

And she also spoke about their baby girl! “There’s no way I could have a beautiful baby girl as super smart as Dream if it was any other type of way,” she said. “You can look into her face and just tell she’s made of love. She’s like perfect.”

Rob and Blac Chyna officially announced their split in December of 2016. They got into a public, blowout fight just a few months later.
Just Jared on Facebook
blac chyna rob kardashian reconciliation 01
blac chyna rob kardashian reconciliation 02
blac chyna rob kardashian reconciliation 03
blac chyna rob kardashian reconciliation 04
blac chyna rob kardashian reconciliation 05

Photos: Backgrid, Wenn
Posted to: Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump says he likes Taylor Swift less after her political post - TMZ
  • Bella Hadid got birthday wishes from boyfriend The Weeknd - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner said yes to everything on The Ellen Show - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Troian Bellisario welcomes baby girl with husband Patrick J. Adams - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx moving into a $56 Million NYC penthouse? - Gossip Cop