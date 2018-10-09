Blac Chyna Isn't Ruling Out Reconciling with Rob Kardashian: 'Maybe, We'll See'

Blac Chyna gave a tell-all interview and isn’t ruling out a reconciliation with Rob Kardashian, her ex and the father of their daughter Dream, who is almost 2.

When asked by DailyMail if there could be a possible reconciliation, she said, “Maybe with Rob. Maybe. We’ll see.” But she’s not dating anyone right now. “Nobody serious right now,” she said.

On their reality show, she added, “I wouldn’t change nothing of Rob and Chyna at all because that was our reality – the good, the bad and whatever else.”

And she also spoke about their baby girl! “There’s no way I could have a beautiful baby girl as super smart as Dream if it was any other type of way,” she said. “You can look into her face and just tell she’s made of love. She’s like perfect.”

Rob and Blac Chyna officially announced their split in December of 2016. They got into a public, blowout fight just a few months later.