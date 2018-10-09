'Boo'd Up' Singer Ella Mai Attends Her First American Music Awards!

Ella Mai is a beauty in baby blue while walking the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old singer, who broke out this year with her hit song “Boo’d Up,” is attending the awards show for the very first time.

Ella will be performing the song on the show and she’s also nominated for Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B and Favorite Song – Soul/R&B.

The host of this year’s show is Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross, whose mom Diana Ross is a six-time AMA winner. Make sure to watch the show at 8/7c on ABC!