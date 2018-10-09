Camila Cabello Sparkles at American Music Awards 2018

Camila Cabello adds some subtle bling to her chic look while arriving at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 21-year-old singer is up for a ton of awards tonight, including Collaboration of the Year, Video of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

Stay tuned for Camila‘s performance of new single “Consequences” on JJ!

The host of this year’s show is Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross, whose mom Diana Ross is a six-time AMA winner. Make sure to watch the show at 8/7c on ABC!

FYI: Camila wore an Armani Prive look with Bvlgari jewelry, and Christian Louboutin heels.