Cardi B Reveals Her Breaking Point in Nicki Minaj Feud

Cardi B is on the cover of W magazine’s Art issue!

Here’s what the 25-year-old rapper had to share with the mag…

On what originally went down with Nicki Minaj: “For a while now she’s been taking a lot of shots at me. I spoke to her twice before, and we came to an understanding. But she kept it going.”

On the breaking point with Nicki after she saw Nicki liked and unliked a tweet talking about Cardi’s mothering skills: “I was going to make millions off my Bruno Mars tour, and I sacrificed that to stay with my daughter. I love my daughter. I’m a good-ass f*cking mom. So for somebody that don’t have a child to like that comment? So many people want to say that party wasn’t the time or the place, but I’m not going to catch another artist in the grocery store or down the block.”

On marrying Offset: “When I got married with my dude, we still had a lot of doubts, because our relationship is not like everybody’s. He was always traveling, and I was always traveling. We’re artists. So I used to see him, like, twice a week, and, you know, he’s known for having different women, and I’m known for, like, not taking sh*t from guys. But we really loved each other, and we was scared to lose each other.”

For more from Nicki, visit WMagazine.com.