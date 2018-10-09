Cardi B's Husband Offset Joins Her at American Music Awards 2018!

Cardi B shares a cute moment with her husband Offset on the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old rapper will be performing her song “I Like It” with collaborators Bad Bunny and J Balvin during the show.

Cardi is tied for the most nominations this year – eight! She is up for New Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Song – Soul/R&B for “Finesse” with Bruno Mars, Video of the Year and Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop for “Bodak Yellow,” Favorite Social Artist, Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock, and Favorite Aritst – Rap/Hip-Hop.

FYI: Cardi is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana dress.